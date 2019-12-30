French union leaders upped their calls on Monday for President Emmanuel Macron to give ground on a planned pension overhaul, despite signs that support is flagging for a gruelling transport strike now in its 26th day.

Macron will address the nation on Tuesday in his annual New Year's Eve address, having largely left it to his government to defend one of the most contested reforms of his term.

He could use the occasion to signal further concessions, after Paris Opera dancers were told over the weekend that the reform would apply only to new recruits from January 2022.

"It's obvious that his project is coming apart," Yves Veyrier of the Force Ouvriere union told France Info radio on Monday.

"You can see that it doesn't work for different sectors, whether it's pilots, firefighters, Opera dancers," he said, reiterating his demand that Macron drops the project outright.

The transport strike is now the longest since the mid-1980s and has cast a pall over the holidays, snarling daily commutes in big cities like Paris and spelling travel misery for thousands over Christmas.

Half of the country's high-speed TGV trains were cancelled Monday, with more severe disruptions for regional trains.

But rail operator SNCF said just 7.1 per cent of employees were on strike, including a third of train drivers, the lowest rate since the strike was kicked off on December 5.

And in Paris, only two of the 16 metro lines were shut down completely -though most others were offering only minimal service, and only during morning or evening rush hours.

"It's starting to get tiring, we're tired," said Julie, a real estate employee at the Saint-Lazare station in Paris.