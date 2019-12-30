TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's FM briefs main opposition party on Libya
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu prior to Turkish parliament session on possible military deployment in Libya.
Turkey's FM briefs main opposition party on Libya
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) meets Chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R) at headquarter of Republican People's Party (CHP,) before a Turkish parliament session on military deployment in Libya, in Ankara, Turkey on December 30, 2019. / AA
December 30, 2019

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met the main opposition party's leader to discuss the upcoming parliament session on possible military deployment in Libya.

Cavusoglu informed Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) about the motion to be submitted in the parliament when it opens after recess.

The closed-door meeting lasted for 50 minutes, according to the party officials.

"Of course the decision on the motion is up to CHP," Cavusoglu said, speaking to reporters after the meeting.

"We have told them why we need a resolution, including the threats we face, in terms of our country and the national interests of our country."

Recommended

Cavusoglu added he will not be visiting the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), another major party in the parliament, as it had already voiced its support for the motion in a statement on Saturday.

On November 27, Ankara and Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate pacts: one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power — one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli — and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising