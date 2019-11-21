Turkey will activate as planned S-400 missile defence systems acquired from Russia, once the relevant military personnel complete their training, the Turkish national defence minister said Thursday.

Training efforts were ongoing on the operation of the missile defence hardware, Hulusi Akar told lawmakers in the Turkish Parliament's planning and budget committee.

"After this process is completed, we will conduct our planned activities [on S-400s]."

Turkey's acquisition of the advanced Russian S-400 air-defence system prompted Washington to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program in July.

The US maintains that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, says that the S-400 would neither be integrated into NATO systems nor pose a threat to the alliance.

Akar underlined that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his American counterpart Donald Trump agreed to establish a working group that will focus on solving the S-400, F-35 dispute.