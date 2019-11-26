At least six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraq's capital and its restive south where two protesters were killed in clashes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the three blasts, two of which were caused by explosives-laden motorcycles and the third by a roadside bomb, the medics and security source told AFP news agency.

Officials said the explosions occurred around 8 pm (1700 GMT) Tuesday evening.

According to the Associated Press, at least three people were killed and five wounded in an explosion in the southwestern Baiyaa neighbourhood. Two were killed and four wounded in the northeastern Shaab City, and four were wounded in Baladiyat, in the southeast.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks. Daesh group has carried out scores of bombings in Iraq and still has a presence in some parts of the country despite no longer controlling territory.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters.

Protesters targeted

Earlier, in central Iraq's Karbala, security forces shot dead a protester, AFP news agency cited medics as saying.

Another Iraqi protester was killed in capital Baghdad and dozens more were wounded across the country's restive south as sit-ins turned violent, medics said.

The demonstrator died after being shot by a rubber bullet near Al Ahrar bridge, which has been sealed off by security forces as it leads to a cluster of government buildings on the west bank of River Tigris.

A further 18 demonstrators were wounded near Al Ahrar on Tuesday.

Skirmishes widen

The area, north of the main protest camp of Tahrir Square, has become a flashpoint, with security forces using volleys of tear gas, rubber bullets and live fire to keep crowds from crossing the bridge.