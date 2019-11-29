Egypt’s Sisi regime appears to be attempting to manage the backlash from the clampdown against Mada Masr by deploying the foreign ministry and not the country’s interior ministry to explain what happened to the media outlet.

On Sunday, the country’s security forces stormed the news organisation’s Cairo office, detaining its Editor-in-Chief Lina Atallah and three other journalists.

The raid was apparently motivated by Mada Masr’s recent publication of an article on the alleged wrongdoings of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi’s eldest son, Mahmoud al Sisi, who has been a leading figure in Egypt’s powerful General Intelligence Service (GIS).

The state’s decision to utilise the foreign ministry to explain what happened to Mada Masr appeared to be an attempt to placate international reactions. No concern has been directed towards addressing what ordinary Egyptians think about the incident.

"[Mada Masr's] office was operating without the necessary authorisation," said Ahmed Hafez, Egypt's foreign ministry spokesperson, trying to assure the world that "there were no detainees and the procedures did not go beyond inspection, interrogation and investigation".

All the detainees were released by state authorities hours later on the same day after international media organisations aggressively reported the incident. The move targeted the country’s last independent news organisation - Egypt’s remaining outlets are unanimously pro-government.

The foreign ministry’s statement came after diplomatic condemnation by countries like the US and Germany, which Sisi has long courted.

"We call on the Egyptian government to respect freedom of the press and release journalists detained during a raid last weekend," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The German foreign ministry also condemned the raid on Monday.