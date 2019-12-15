Mexico rejected on Saturday an attempt in the US Congress that would send American inspectors into Mexican factories to ensure they respect labor protections provided by the new North American trade pact.

The Senate in Mexico City ratified the trade pact on Thursday, after more than two years of arduous negotiations with Washington and Ottawa.

Jesus Seade, the chief Mexican trade negotiator on the accord, told reporters Saturday that while most of the proposed US legislation was in line with expectations, the proposal for labor inspectors was not part of the agreement the three countries signed in Mexico City last Tuesday.

"For evident reasons," he said, Mexico was not consulted about that provision.

Seade, Mexico's Undersecretary for North America, said he had raised the matter with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and would travel to Washington on Sunday to consult with members of Congress.

Under Mexican law, he said, American officials "can in no case have inspection powers" in Mexico.