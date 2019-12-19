The agreement between the United States and Honduras that forces migrants to return to Honduras violates the rights of vulnerable people. Talking about safety in a country such as Honduras is a contradiction.

The idea of the Agreement between the Government of the United States of America and the Republic of Honduras for Cooperation in the Examination of Protection Claims is part of a strategy to recruit other governments in the region to assume the asylum and protection responsibilities of the United States. This document seeks to retain migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, South America and other transcontinental countries in a country that in 2018 had a daily average of 10.5 homicides, according to SEPOL (the Honduran National Police).

It is absurd to ask: how can a country considered to be the most violent non-war country in the world in 2010 guarantee migrants a safe life? Yes, the homicide rate has decreased in the past few years, but it is still double the regional rate and five times higher than the worldwide rate.

In 2011, this violent context prompted Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) to start developing a project to provide comprehensive medical care and psychosocial services for survivors of violence and sexual violence in Tegucigalpa.

Between 2016 and the first semester of 2019, the MSF treated 2,048 survivors of sexual violence in Tegucigalpa. Of these, 70% were victims of rape and 51% of those were minors. Over that same period, MSF gave 10,309 mental health consultations to 4,942 patients survivors of violence and sexual violence. The main diagnoses were post-traumatic stress disorder (25.6%), depression (23.5%) and anxiety (16.7%).