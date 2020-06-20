Yemeni separatists funded by the United Arab Emirates on Saturday have taken control of military and police camps in Yemen's Socotra Archipelago, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

By day's end, the separatist militia had taken control of most of the remote province from forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The secessionist Southern Transitional Council also arrested several military personnel and civilians opposed to the presence of UAE-funded militias on Socotra, security officials said.

Those arrested included Brigadier Abdel Rahman al Zafrani, commander of the air force in the province, they said.

No causalities were reported, said the four security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

The militias who are part of the Southern Transitional Council were the on-the-ground allies of the United Arab Emirates, once Saudi Arabia’s main coalition partner in the years-long war against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The STC raises the flag of the former communist state in the south and has pushed to again split the country in two, as it was from 1967 to 1990.

"Full-fledged coup"

Socotra Governor Ramzi Mahrous condemned the separatist attacks in his province, saying from his home in Socotra that his forces would fight back. He did not elaborate.

Quoting an unnamed government official, Yemen’s official news agency reported: "The militias of the so-called Transitional Council in the Socotra carried out a full-fledged coup that undermined state institutions in the province."

“These militias launched an attack with various medium and heavy weapons, targeting state institutions and citizens' properties, and stormed government camps and headquarters as well,” the official said.