Egypt's president has warned that an attempt by forces Libya's UN-recognised unity government to attack the strategic city of Sirte would cross a "red line" and trigger a direct Egyptian military "intervention" into the conflict.

Libya's government immediately rejected the warning, and called it "interference in Libyan affairs."

Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in televised comments on Saturday, said Egypt could intervene in neighbouring Libya with the intention of protecting its western border with the oil-rich country, and to bring stability, including establishing conditions for a cease-fire, to Libya.

Sisi warned that any attack on Sirte or the inland Jufra airbase by forces loyal to the UN-supported government in Tripoli would amount to crossing a "red line."

"Any direct intervention by Egypt has become internationally legitimate, whether under the UN charter on self defence or based on the sole legitimate authority elected by the Libyan people: the Libyan parliament," Sisi said.

"Let's stop at this (current) front line and start negotiations to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis," he said.

Libya government hits back

Libya's UN-recognised government immediately denounced a warning, saying this would be considered a "threat to national security".

"We strongly reject what was said by al Sisi and consider it a continuation of the war on the Libyan people, interference in Libyan affairs and a dangerous threat to national security," said Mohammed Amari Zayed, a member of the Tripoli-based government's presidential council.

READ MORE: UN condemns mass graves in area retaken from Haftar militia in Libya

Advance of Tripoli govenrment

Sisi's strong comments come after Libyan earlier this month advanced toward Sirte, ignoring Egyptian initiative for a ceasefire, backed by Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Taking Sirte would open the gate for the Tripoli-allied forces to advance even farther eastward, to potentially seize control of vital oil installations, terminals, and oil fields that tribes allied with Haftar shut down earlier this year, cutting off Libya's major source of income.