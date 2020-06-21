China's top lawmaking body has announced a three-day session for the end of this month, a move that raises the possibility of the enactment of a national security law for Hong Kong that has stirred debate and fears in the semi-autonomous territory.

The official Xinhua News Agency said on Sunday that the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress would meet from June 28-30 in Beijing.

The brief report did not mention the Hong Kong security law among several possible discussion items, but it could still be on the agenda or added at the meeting.

China released some details of the legislation late Saturday, heightening fears that the central government is tightening its grip on Hong Kong after months of anti-Beijing protests last year.

Under the draft, the central government would set up a national security office in Hong Kong that would collect and analyse intelligence and deal with criminal cases related to national security.

Hong Kong police and courts would maintain jurisdiction over criminal cases under the law, but it would allow Chinese authorities to exercise jurisdiction over “a tiny number of criminal cases ... under specific circumstances," according to a Xinhua report.

It did not provide any details on what the circumstances might be.

Unusual timing

The timing of the upcoming legislative session is unusual, coming just one week after a three-day meeting that ended Saturday, and suggests that China may be aiming to pass the law ahead of a July 1 holiday that marks the day Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997. The Standing Committee of the congress typically meets every two months.

The planned law has alarmed foreign governments as well as activists in Hong Kong, who were already concerned that Beijing was tightening its grip over the semi-autonomous city.