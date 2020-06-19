Turkey continues to host about four million refugees, the largest number of refugees anywhere in the world, a spokesperson of UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Turkey said on Friday.

Selin Unal said that it is hard to express Turkey's generosity and hospitality, in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

“Turkey has protected its position as the country that hosts the largest refugee population in the world by hosting about four million people in need of international protection in 2019," she said.

Turkey has retained the title for the last six years, she said.

About 80 million displaced globally

She said Turkey deserves respect, support and solidarity, adding the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide has doubled in the past 10 years due to wars, conflicts and persecutions.

She said the number of internally and externally displaced people in 2019 reached almost 80 million.

She said two-thirds of the displaced people around the world are from Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Myanmar.