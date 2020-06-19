Washington has delivered rare condemnation of the UAE over its ongoing rapprochement with the Assad regime, as sanctions targeting anyone doing business with the dictator came into effect on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference to mark the enactment of the Syria Caesar Act, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey, said that the US would not exclude the UAE from punitive measures should it violate the terms of the sanctions.

Under the landmark measure, anyone found to be involved in financial dealings with the Assad regime and associated individuals, would be liable for sanctions themselves.

“Anyone who engages in economic activities, whether in the UAE or in other countries...may be targeted by these sanctions,” Jeffrey said.

The senior US diplomat also rebuked Abu Dhabi for its years-long policy of rapprochement with the Assad regime.

“The UAE knows that we absolutely refuse that countries take such steps,” he said referring to developments including the reopening of the UAE embassy in Damascus, further describing the move as a “bad idea”.

‘Bribes’ and praise

Despite his close alliance with their archenemy, Iran, UAE officials have sought to build a close relationship with Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad.