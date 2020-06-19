WORLD
4 MIN READ
US singles out UAE over Assad rapprochement, warns of sanctions
Washington's Syria envoy James Jeffrey delivered its most scathing remarks on the UAE’s cosying up to the Assad regime, clarifying Abu Dhabi would not be exempt from financial measures outlined in the Syria Caesar Act.
US singles out UAE over Assad rapprochement, warns of sanctions
In this file photo, US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey is seen in Washington at a press conference. November 14, 2018. / AA
June 19, 2020

Washington has delivered rare condemnation of the UAE over its ongoing rapprochement with the Assad regime, as sanctions targeting anyone doing business with the dictator came into effect on Wednesday.

Speaking during a press conference to mark the enactment of the Syria Caesar Act, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey, said that the US would not exclude the UAE from punitive measures should it violate the terms of the sanctions.

Under the landmark measure, anyone found to be involved in financial dealings with the Assad regime and associated individuals, would be liable for sanctions themselves.

“Anyone who engages in economic activities, whether in the UAE or in other countries...may be targeted by these sanctions,” Jeffrey said.

The senior US diplomat also rebuked Abu Dhabi for its years-long policy of rapprochement with the Assad regime.

“The UAE knows that we absolutely refuse that countries take such steps,” he said referring to developments including the reopening of the UAE embassy in Damascus, further describing the move as a “bad idea”.

‘Bribes’ and praise

Despite his close alliance with their archenemy, Iran, UAE officials have sought to build a close relationship with Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad.

Recommended

After initially giving its support for the rebellion, Abu Dhabi changed sides the moment the regime got the upper hand thanks to Iranian and Russian intervention.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018 and within a year, its ambassador there was praising Assad for his ‘wise’ leadership and expressing his hopes for ‘Arab unification’.

Abu Dhabi has strongly supported Assad’s campaigns against opposition forces in northern Syria even though the main target of these assaults have been ordinary Syrians, many of whom have fled their homes in other parts of the country.

In April it was revealed that the UAE had given a bribe worth billions to Assad on the condition he resumed an offensive in Idlib that risked humanitarian disaster for millions of Syrians.

If the US follows through on its threat of sanctions, it could end up creating difficulties for Emirati businesses looking to cash in on the commercial opportunities reconstruction projects as the regime looks to make itself attractive for investors.

Syrians, including members of the regime, have also used the UAE as a financial hub where they can park their money given the turmoil inside Syria.

Rami Makhlouf, Assad’s cousin, has interests in the emirate of Dubai, and his children have long flaunted their jet set lifestyle on Instagram.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation