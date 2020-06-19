The Arab League has shown uneasiness with many of Turkey's recent foreign policy moves, and its latest criticism of Ankara's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq once again reveals the changing priorities of the oil-rich block.

“The strikes represent an attack on Iraqi sovereignty,” the Arab League Chief, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said in an official statement.

Turkey was quick to hit back. “We reject the statements by the Arab League's Secretary-General, targeting the Operation Claw-Eagle carried out against the PKK terror group during the night of 14th June,” said Hami Aksoy, the spokesman of the Turkish foreign ministry.

“The Secretary General should have rather criticized the terrorist organization perpetrating heinous acts against our country for many years from its hideouts in Iraq,” Aksoy said.

Many Muslim-majority countries have grown disillusioned with the Arab League, dominated as it is by the autocratic regimes of Egypt and the Gulf. Over time, some have come to see it as a "toothless" force known for its 'inefficiency.'

From creating a united front against Israel in order to support the Palestinians, to being a mediating force between conflicting parties in the Middle East, the league over the years projected itself as an arbiter that would help develop meaningful resolutions to the region's conflicts. But for critics, those positions are nothing beyond tokenism.

When it comes to rhetoric, it has always succeeded in creating noise, especially when condemning the Israeli aggression against Palestinians or denouncing Myanmar for the genocide of Rohingyas.

The Arab League rhetoric has never changed anything in reality because its politics is deeply embedded with states like Israel, India, the US and almost every other power that has either invaded Muslim-majority countries or inflicted state-sanctioned violence upon Muslims.

The league's latest statement against Turkey is reflective of the same double standards it has displayed against several countries where its allies have carried out human rights abuse.

For Turkey, the Arab League should have either remained silent— a trait it has displayed on the atrocities of Indian state against Kashmiris — or sided with Ankara in its fight against the PKK, a terror group in the eyes of the US, EU and NATO as well.

The PKK has been responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, including children and elders, since it launched its campaign against Ankara in 1984.

Several regional experts also lashed out at the Arab League for showing leniency towards the PKK and also taking the liberty of speaking on behalf of Iraq.

Since the 1980s, Turkey has targeted PKK groups many times in northern Iraq with its cross-border operations, which have also been at times supported by Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).