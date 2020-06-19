Three consecutive explosions claimed by a little-known militant group killed four people, including two special forces soldiers in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh on Friday, officials said.

At least a dozen people were also wounded.

Shadowy separatist organisation Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA), which wants the province to break from the Pakistani federation, said it carried out the attacks.

Paramilitary targeted

One of the blasts was in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city and the capital of Sindh, where a civilian died and eight others including a paramilitary soldier were wounded.

That explosion occurred outside a centre for distribution of government cash handouts, and police believe the target was a vehicle of the Sindh Rangers paramilitary force parked outside.

According to local media reports, paramilitary ranger troops were in a market to buy food when the blast took place.

Police said the dead and wounded were transported to a nearby hospital.

The SRA has claimed previous attacks on rangers.

Other blasts