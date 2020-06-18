A mortar bomb blast inside a seminary in northern Afghanistan killed at least nine students on Thursday, police said.

"The explosion was caused by a mortar that had somehow been carried inside the madrassa," police spokesman Khalil Asir said, adding many of the dead were aged under 18.

Six students were wounded in the explosion in the Ishkamish district of Takhar province.

Provincial governor spokesman Jawad Hejri confirmed the incident and the toll.

Series of attacks

It comes after two deadly blasts this month targeted separate mosques in Kabul.