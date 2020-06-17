For decades psychologist Helmut Kentler argued that children could benefit from pedophilic relationships with adults.

Instead of becoming a pariah, however, he managed to convince Berlin authorities to take part in an experiment placing vulnerable boys with pedophilic men that lasted between 1969 and 2003.

The revelations have been widely known among researchers for years now and the institutions involved, including Kentler’s former employers, have condemned the scientist and renounced their part in the episode.

Nevertheless on social media where the story is only now going viral, the news is causing shock and outrage.

Kentler proposed that children would “love” their experiences with the men, some of whom had past criminal convictions for sex abuse, instead predictably they were subjected to sexual assault.

The Times of London recounts the story of one victim named Marco, who was handed over to a pedophile named Fritz H when he was just six years old in 1989.

For 10 years he was repeatedly beaten and raped by the sex offender and was only able to escape until he grew strong enough to fight back.

Four other boys were kept for fostering with the same pedophile. One of them, named Sascha, would later die of pneumonia in 2003 of the neglect he underwent.

Many of those chosen to be placed with pedophiles had traumatic pasts, including experiences of child prostitution and substance abuse.