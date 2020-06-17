Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in border clashes with Chinese soldiers, local media reported soon after China appeared to show a willingness to de-escalate tensions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a Wednesday briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border area.”

At least one officer and 19 soldiers were killed in a border clash in the Galwan Valley with Chinese troops on Monday night.

India has impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the deaths as the country's media vented its fury and political rivals goaded Modi over his silence.

Modi, in a Twitter message, called for an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation, but did not make any other comment on the confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Indian defence ministry spokesman Colonel Aman Anand did not respond immediately to queries on the situation on Wednesday or whether talks were planned to defuse the tensions.

China silent on casualties

In his press briefing, Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical confrontation between the two sides' border troops and resulted in casualties.”

China has not said if any of its troops were injured or killed.

“China has lodged strong protests and stern representations with the Indian side. We once again ask the Indian side to act on our consensus, strictly discipline its front-line troops not to cross the line, not make provocations and not to take unilateral actions that might complicate the situation.” Zhao said.

The United Nations urged both sides “to exercise maximum restraint."

“We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control between India and China," UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko said. “We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to de-escalate the situation."

India accuses China of violating border terms

As some commentators clamoured for revenge, Modi's government was silent Tuesday and most of Wednesday on the fallout from clashes.

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Beijing of trying to change the status quo between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region.

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC [Line of Actual Control].

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that the incident happened “as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo” in the Galwan Valley.

READ MORE: What’s behind the China-India border dispute?

We expect the same of the Chinese side," said ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava, referring to the de facto border between the two countries .

He added that India and China had been discussing through military and diplomatic channels how to de-escalate the situation.

Hand-to-hand combat

An official Communist Party newspaper said the clash occurred because India misjudged the Chinese army’s strength and willingness to respond.

The Global Times, which often reflects nationalistic views within the party's leadership, said China did not disclose whether it had casualties in the skirmish to avoid comparisons and prevent further escalation.

Indian security forces said neither side fired any shots in the clash in the Ladakh region late on Monday that was the first deadly confrontation on the disputed border between India and China since 1975.

The Indian Army said three soldiers died initially. The 17 others died after being "critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain,” it said in a statement on Tuesday that did not disclose the nature of the soldiers’ injuries.

The troops fought each other with fists and rocks, Indian security officials said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the information.