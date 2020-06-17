Saudi Aramco said on Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in chemical giant SABIC for $69.1 billion, boosting it as one of the world's largest producers.

The stake was held by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which has reportedly been on a spree to purchase stakes in international firms.

"The completion of the transaction enhances Aramco's presence in the global petrochemicals industry," Aramco said in a statement.

"Combined, in 2019 Aramco and SABIC recorded petrochemicals production volume of nearly 90 million tonnes," one of the world's largest, the company said.

Enhancing international footprint

The completion of the purchase comes six months after Aramco sealed the world's biggest initial public offering, selling 1.7 percent of its shares for a record $29.4 billion.

Last year, the energy giant raised $12 billion in a bond sale to help pay for the SABIC acquisition.