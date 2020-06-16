Scientists at Imperial College London will start the first clinical trials of a potential Covid-19 vaccine this week with more than $56.5 million in backing from the UK government and philanthropic donors.

The trials are the first human tests of a new technology that researchers say could transform vaccine development by enabling rapid responses to emerging diseases such as the Covid-19 infection caused by the new coronavirus.

How does it work?

Robin Shattock, a professor at Imperial's department of infectious disease who is leading this work, said that rather than using a part of the virus, as many vaccines do, this potential vaccine uses synthetic strands of the virus' genetic material, RNA, which are packaged inside tiny fat droplets.

When injected, it instructs muscle cells to produce virus proteins to protect against future infection. In animal tests, the vaccine was shown to be safe and showed "encouraging signs of an effective immune response", Shattock's team said in a statement.

“In the long term, a viable vaccine could be vital for protecting the most vulnerable, enabling restrictions to be eased and helping people get back to normal life,” said Robin Shattock.

The vaccine uses synthetic strands of genetic code based on the virus. Once injected into the muscle, the body's own cells are instructed to make copies of a spiky protein on the coronavirus.

That should in turn trigger an immune response so that the body can fight off any future Covid-19 infection.

Initial human trials on 300 volunteers

Around 300 healthy volunteers will receive two doses of the vaccine in the initial human trials to test whether it is safe in people and whether it produces an effective immune response against Covid-19.