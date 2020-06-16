A Black Lives Matter protestor was shot on Monday night as demonstrators in New Mexico’s largest city tried to tear down a bronze statue of a Spanish conquistador outside the Albuquerque Museum, prompting the city to announce that the statue would be removed until officials determine the next steps.

The man was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known, said Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

A confrontation erupted between protesters and an armed militia who were trying to protect the statue of Juan de Onate before protesters wrapped a chain around it and began tugging on it while chanting: “Tear it down.”

Moments later a few gunshots could be heard down the street and people started yelling that someone had been shot.

“We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence," Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said.

"If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution.”

Gallegos said the militia were disarmed and taken into custody for questioning as police worked to secure the scene.

He said detectives will be investigating but he did not immediately release any other information.

'Tragic, outrageous and unacceptable'

“This is not the first report of heavily armed civilian militias appearing at protests around New Mexico in recent weeks. These extremists cannot be allowed to silence peaceful protests or inflict violence,” US Senator Martin Heinrich said.

He also called on the Department of Justice to investigate.

“The shooting tonight was a tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence and it has no place in our city,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement.

“Our diverse community will not be deterred by acts meant to divide or silence us. Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight. This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety.”

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she was "horrified and disgusted beyond words" by the violence.