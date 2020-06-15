A senior Ethiopian official has warned Egypt about the possibility of an ongoing dispute over Nile waters turning into war.

General Birhanu Jula accused Egyptian leaders of ‘distorting’ the narrative on Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.

The project, which will cost nearly $5 billion, will help Ethiopia establish energy dependency using waters from the Blue Nile, one of the River Nile’s main tributaries.

However, Egypt believes the hydroelectric dam will reduce downriver flows leaving their populations vulnerable to drought and water scarcity.

“Egyptians and the rest of the world know too well how we conduct war whenever it comes,” the military official, who serves as Ethiopia’s deputy army chief, said.

The comments stand in stark contrast to Ethiopian Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed’s assertion that his country does not “want to hurt anyone else” in its pursuit of energy security.

Nevertheless they show the stakes at play in what could become one of the world’s first explicitly water-related conflicts.

A US and World Bank mediated deal, which would stagger the rate at which the dam is filled and ensure safeguard mechanisms to reduce retention during periods of drought has been agreed to in principle by all parties but only signed by Egypt.

‘Buying time’

Egypt says Ethiopia is buying time so that it can start filling the dam as early as next month, while Ethiopia says it has taken the agreement back for consultations.

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan, had agreed to reach a final deal by early 2020 but that timeframe will now have to be reworked.

A 1929 treaty gives Egypt the right to monitor the use of the Nile’s waters by countries upstream, as well as veto any projects that would present a risk to its water security but that agreement is seen as invalid and unfair by Nile basin countries, as it was drawn up under the auspices of British colonialists. Countries, such as Ethiopia, never put their names to the agreement.

The 1959 Nile Waters Agreement also unilaterally consolidated Egyptian and Sudanese control of the river’s waters.