Afghanistan's government and the Taliban group have agreed that Doha will be the venue for the first meeting in their peace talks, both sides said on Sunday.

No date has been announced for the meeting, but it is expected to take place after the two sides settle differences on the release by the Afghan government of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which could be as soon as the end of next week.

"The first intra-Afghan meeting will happen in Doha," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Reuters, adding that the group was ready to hold intra-Afghan talks within a week of the release of 5,000 prisoners.

Roadmap for US forces' withdrawal