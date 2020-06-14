WORLD
3 MIN READ
Oil tanker explosion kills at least 18 in China
Rescue efforts are continuing in Wenling, Zhejiang Province after an oil tank truck exploded and severely damaged surrounding homes and factories.
Firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province on June 13, 2020. / AP
June 14, 2020

The number of people killed in a tanker truck explosion on a highway in eastern China has climbed to 18, with nearly 200 more injured, local authorities said Sunday.

The force of the blast caused nearby homes and factories to collapse, the government said on social media, and sent huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the air as flames engulfed several cars.

Dramatic video footage of the accident near Wenling city in the eastern province of Zhejiang published by state media showed a huge ball of fire shooting into the air as people screamed.

In one clip, a large piece of debris is seen flying into the air before crashing onto some nearby buildings.

Another video shows the remains of the tanker and several truck tyres smashed into a building which had been reduced to rubble.

The truck carrying liquefied gas exploded around 0845 GMT (1645) on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway south of Shanghai in Zhejiang province, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing local authorities.

A second explosion followed when the truck fell onto a factory workshop, Xinhua said.

Recommended

Emergency responders were still carrying out search and rescue efforts, it added.

Multiple highway exits were closed, according to local police statements.

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or not enforced.

According to authorities, 58,000 people were killed in accidents across the country in 2015 alone, the last available figures.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 percent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries that year.

Last year at least 36 people died and 36 others were hurt in eastern China when a packed coach with a flat tyre collided with a truck.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
