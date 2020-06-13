The lower house of Nepal's parliament on Saturday approved a new map of the country, including areas disputed with India, the speaker of the national legislature said.

Nepal's vote comes a day after its border guards opened fire on a group of Indians who crossed the frontier, killing one man and wounding two.

About 30 Indians crossed about 100 metres into Nepal's territory in the southern district of Sarlahi and clashed with police when stopped, district police chief Ganga Ram Shrestha said.

The move signals a hardening of Nepal's position over a decades-long border row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.

India immediately rejected Nepal's new map, calling it a "unilateral act" that is not based on historical facts or evidence.

Kathmandu erupts in celebration

In the capital city Kathmandu, dozens of people painted the new map on a street and lit candles on it in celebration of Saturday's decision.

Standing outside parliament after the vote, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli held out the prospect of talks with India to resolve the dispute.

"It is a good thing that there is unity," Oli told reporters.

"Now there will be talks (with India)."

Escalating territorial dispute

Nepal published its revised map in May after India inaugurated a 80-km road connecting its northern Uttarakhand state with Lipulekh on the border with Tibet that passes through the land Nepal says belongs to it.

Nepal condemned the move and its cabinet decided to publish a new political map that includes Lipu Lekh and contested zones in Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

The new map shows a sliver of land on the northwest tip of Nepal as the Nepali territory.

Agni Prasad Sapkota, Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives, said the new map was approved by 258 out of 275 members of parliament, exceeding the required two-thirds majority.

There were no votes against.

The map must also be passed by the National Assembly, the parliament's upper chamber, and approved by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari before it becomes a part of the constitution.