Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Islamic economic system is the key to "getting out of crisis" as global economy continues to suffer from coronavirus pandemic.

Islamic tools offer a "key" to get out of the economic woes the world is now facing, Erdogan told the audience at 12th International Conference on Islamic Economics and Finance in Istanbul via video.

"Over-financing has created a bloated economic model, which acts only over concern about unearned income, without considering social and human costs," he said against the backdrop of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Contrary to what has been promised, the distribution of income and wealth is gradually deteriorating all over the world, and the gap between the countries widened," Erdogan said.

Economic system for rich

President Erdogan said the loss of nearly 440,000 lives worldwide can't be attributed to Covid-19 alone, saying many countries have an economic system that protects only strong and the rich.

"In some countries, people without health insurance were left to die," he said.

"In recent days, behind the street events in some western countries, along with racism, there are injustices brought to light by the pandemic," Erdogan said while questioning the economic model of some of the powerful nations.

"Even the most prosperous countries have difficulty in providing masks to their citizens and cannot provide minimum health services," he said.

Islamic banking