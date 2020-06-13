TÜRKİYE
1 killed, 3 wounded in Turkish train crash
A research operation was underway after 2 trains carrying goods collided in Turkey's Malatya province.
This image shows the trains collided in Malatya, Turkey, June 13, 2020. / AA
June 13, 2020

Two trains carrying goods collided in the eastern Malatya province of Turkey, authorities said on Saturday.

One person was killed and three others were injured, according to initial reports.

Turkish disaster agency (AFAD), police and emergency health service units were dispatched to the area.

The injured were taken to hospitals and a research operation was launched to find others who may be trapped under the trains.

This is a developing story and will be updated 

SOURCE:AA
