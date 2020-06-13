Libya announced on Friday that three additional mass graves were found in Tarhuna which was liberated by the army last week from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The graves were found in the city where mass graves were recently found, according to a statement by the army's Burkan Al Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation.

The Justice Ministry also announced the area around the graves will be cordoned off for forensic investigation.

Eight mass graves were found recently in Tarhuna, southeast of the capital Tripoli, since it was recaptured by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord's forces on June 5.