Four worshippers killed in Kabul mosque blast
Afghanistan's interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says a bomb that had been planted inside the mosque exploded, wounding eight people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on June 12, 2020. / Reuters
June 12, 2020

A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul, killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding eight others, an Afghan government official said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a bomb had been placed inside the mosque but had no additional details. 

Police cordoned off the area and helped move the wounded to ambulances and nearby hospitals.

No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by the Daesh affiliate.

Mofleh Frotan was among the city's more prominent prayer leaders.

Recent spike in violence 

Violence has spiked in recent weeks in Afghanistan with most of the attacks claimed by the Daesh affiliate, headquartered in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. Earlier this month, Daesh planted explosives at a mosque in Kabul's posh Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood, killing the prayer leader and wounding eight others.

The US blamed the Daesh affiliate for a horrific attack last month on a maternity hospital in the capital that killed 24 people, including two infants and several new mothers. The hospital was located in the city's Shia dominated area of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The Daesh affiliate also took responsibility for an attack on a bus carrying journalists in Kabul on May 30, killing two. It also claimed credit for an attack on the funeral of a warlord loyal to the government last month that killed 35 people.

Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region earlier this week trying to resuscitate a US peace deal with the Taliban, which is expected to eventually be enlisted in the fight against the Daesh affiliate.

The peace deal signed in February to allow US and NATO troops to leave Afghanistan includes a commitment by the Taliban to fight terrorism and a vow that Afghanistan would not be used to attack the United States or its allies.

Washington previously said the Taliban have been instrumental – along with Afghanistan's National Security and Defence Forces and US air strikes – in reducing the Daesh's strength in eastern Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AP
