A bomb exploded Friday inside a mosque in west Kabul, killing at least four people, including the prayer leader, and wounding eight others, an Afghan government official said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said a bomb had been placed inside the mosque but had no additional details.

Police cordoned off the area and helped move the wounded to ambulances and nearby hospitals.

No one took immediate responsibility but a mosque attack earlier this month was claimed by the Daesh affiliate.

Mofleh Frotan was among the city's more prominent prayer leaders.

Recent spike in violence