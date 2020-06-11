WORLD
2 MIN READ
Forces of Libya's UN-backed government capture Haftar's main supply line
The capture of 350-km-long supply line comes days after forces of the UN-recognised government repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.
Forces of Libya's UN-backed government capture Haftar's main supply line
Fighters loyal to Libya's internationally recognised government celebrate after regaining control over Tarhouna city, Libya, on June 5, 2020. / Reuters
June 11, 2020

The Libyan army on Thursday said it gained control of a main supply line used by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, days after it regained full control over the capital Tripoli from the forces loyal to the eastern-based warlord Haftar.

An army statement said it now controlled the 350-km-long supply line that connects south and west Libya, and was used by Haftar's militias for over a year.

Separately, it said Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj met military commanders in Tripoli, and in the country's north and centre.

He reviewed military operations against Haftar, along with efforts to ensure the safety of the people, and public facilities in recaptured areas.

Recommended

Haftar's militias are backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital, and recently repelled the 14-month assault. 

It also regained strategic locations, including Al Watiya airbase and the city of Tarhouna.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's new government was founded in 2015 under a political deal led by the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation