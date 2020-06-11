Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar suffered huge financial losses, as conmen sought to capitalise on his failed campaign to capture Libya’s capital Tripoli.

A report by the Independent said the warlord and his backer’s had handed over $55 million to purchase a patrol boat, helicopter, and reconnaissance aircraft, which were never delivered.

A UN report describes one transaction in which 12 mercenaries from the US, UK, South Africa, and Australia were paid more than $120,000 each to create a ‘strikeforce’. The men fled to Malta a few days after arriving in Libya.

In another incident mentioned, Haftar paid for state-of-the-art helicopters, only to receive outdated models.

The warlord was reportedly infuriated and swore that he would get his ‘revenge’.

Such reports are likely to cause Haftar further embarrassment as they come amid his failure to capture the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) backed by Turkish made drones have dealt Haftar’s forces defeat after defeat, ending his hopes of capturing the city.

Battlefield losses have also been heavy as the drones have taken out a number of Pantsir-type air defence systems, which are valued at around $15 million each.