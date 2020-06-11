TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's neighbourhood watchmen get more powers, wider remit
The government and its ally MHP say the neighbourhood guards meet a need for an auxiliary force to assist police and that the new powers will facilitate police operations.
Turkey's neighbourhood watchmen get more powers, wider remit
A “beckci” or neighbourhood watchman distributes cash support in Edirne as part of Turkey's social support programme initiated during the Covid-19 pandemic. April 20, 2020. / AA
June 11, 2020

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday approved a government-proposed bill that will grant neighbourhood watchmen powers that are almost on par with the country’s police force.

The bill passed overnight with backing from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and its political ally the Nationalist Movement Party or MHP, despite opposition parties’ concerns that the legislation will empower an underqualified force.

The watchmen, known as 'bekci', traditionally guarded neighbourhoods and parks and had limited permissions to use force. 

New remit

The force was abolished and folded into the police in 2008, but it was revived in 2017.

The bill allows the more than 21,000 neighbourhood guards, which now also include women, to use firearms, stop vehicles, carry out ID checks and conduct body searches. 

Recommended

They cannot arrest or interrogate suspects and will operate at night.

The government and MHP insist the neighbourhood guards meet a need for an auxiliary force to assist police and that the new powers will facilitate police operations.

According to government data, the guards prevented 4, 222 thefts, arrested 69,665 suspects and recovered thousands of weapons between September 1, 2018 and February 9, 2020.

They also recovered 4, 817 people who had gone missing and handed judgements against 129,658 people in the same period.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, and two other opposition parties, voted against the proposal, calling it a "morality police". 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam