WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twelve soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border – Ivory Coast army
The deadliest attack since March 2016 follows a joint military operation launched by Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso last month to tackle the expanding threat from militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh in the Sahel region.
Twelve soldiers killed in attack near Burkina border – Ivory Coast army
Republican forces soldiers question two suspected militiamen in the Riviera I neighbourhood of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, April 13, 2011. / AP
June 11, 2020

Twelve Ivorian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in an attack at a northern border post near Burkina Faso early on Thursday, said a senior officer at the army chief of staff's office.

Two other military gendarmes are reported missing, while one assailant was killed. The assailants were believed to have come from Burkina Faso, said the officer.

It was not yet clear who carried out Thursday's attack, which was the deadliest in Ivory Coast since gunmen from al Qaeda’s North African branch stormed the beach resort of Grand Bassam in March 2016, killing 19 people.

Operation against militants

Recommended

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso launched a joint military operation last month to tackle the expanding threat from militants linked to al Qaeda and Daesh in the Sahel region.

Militant groups with links to Daesh and al Qaeda have sought to widen their influence in West Africa in recent years by carrying out deadly attacks on a regular basis.

The landlocked nations of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have been worst hit in part because their unpoliced desert reaches have allowed fighters to ghost across borders undetected. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation