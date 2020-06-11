Hundreds of Syrians in the regime-controlled city of Suwayda took to the streets for a fourth day on Wednesday, protesting worsening economic conditions and demanding the downfall of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

Residents said demonstrators near a main square of the southwestern city called for Assad’s overthrow, echoing chants at the start of pro-democracy protests in 2011 that were violently crushed by security forces and sparked a violent, nine-year conflict.

Syria is in the throes of a deep economic crisis that has seen its currency hit a record 3,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar earlier this week in a rapidly accelerating freefall.

It traded at 47 pounds to the dollar at the start of the conflict.

Protests since Sunday have also called for an end to rampant corruption and the pullout of Iranian militias and Russian troops, whose support has helped Assad regain most of the territory once in hands of opposition seeking to end his rule.