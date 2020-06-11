Israel’s main advocate in Washington has reportedly told lawmakers they will not object if they criticise the Netanyahu government’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, but warned that the criticism should not go any further.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency report cited sources with knowledge of a Zoom call between AIPAC and US politicians.

AIPAC or the America Israel Public Affairs Committee later told the JTA that it does not encourage criticism of Israel, noting instead that its role was to encourage strengthening relations between the US and Israel.

Nevertheless the advisory is being seen as an effective green light for lawmakers to criticise Israel over its West Bank annexation plans.

Put forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but backed by his coalition partner and political nemesis, Benny Gantz, the plan is seen as the biggest test of the relationship between the international community and Israel in decades.

Netanyahu is confident of US support for the measure, which would effectively kill off the two-state solution, but support is not guaranteed. Other Israeli allies, such as the EU, have repeatedly warned Israel of consequences should it proceed with the plan.

AIPAC’s reported comments to lawmakers are significant for two reasons.

Firstly, as the Arab-American pollster James Zogby pointed out, the reports cast a light on the nature of AIPAC’s ties to lawmakers, where they seemingly take their lead from a lobby group representing a foreign state.

“Bizarre. AIPAC “gives permission” to US officials to criticize a foreign country? What the hell?” Zogby wrote on his Twitter account.

Strains with Netanyahu