Israel is facing difficulties with securing enough support even from the US, its strongest ally, in extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, said Israeli Minister of Settlement Affairs Tzipi Hotovely.

On July 1, a format debate on the issue will start on the cabinet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to manage a consensus with his main coalition partner for his plans to further annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

“There are gaps between the Americans and us on this issue and between us and our senior partner in the unity government, Blue and White," Hotovely told Army Radio on Thursday.

"There is still no agreed map on this issue. It has to be agreed by parts of the (Israeli) government and by the American side," he said.

Annexation plans

In just three weeks time, Netanyahu plans to extend Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Netanyahu has been emboldened by the US President's Middle East plan which was released in January and which backed many of his plans.

Palestinians seek the region, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, for a state of their own.

They have called for international sanctions against Israel and Arab and European countries have voiced concern over unilateral territorial moves that could jeopardise a two-state solution of a decades-old conflict.

Illegal plan

Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond.