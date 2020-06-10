The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has urged for a ceasefire in Libya and for all sides to return to the negotiating table.

Ankara-based political analyst, Ali Bakeer sees Borell’s intervention as divorced from the bloc’s current place in the world.

“The EU is unfortunately weak, divided, and its latest statements on a very critical regional issue are becoming comical!” said Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

As the EU attempts to mediate a ceasefire, individual member states have been accused of playing a “double game” in the conflict. This accusation is mainly focused on France.

Contrary to the publicly stated position of the EU, under the French President Emmanuel Macron, the country has ploughed an independent line on Libya and sought to transform Khalifa Haftar “from a rogue warlord into a legitimate political actor.”

Haftar’s militia has been violently working to overthrow the UN-recognised government in Tripoli with the backing of Egypt, Russia, France and the UAE.

“There are no conflicting parties,” said Bakeer, responding to the latest EU statement.

“There is a UN-recognised government which the EU and the international community should support on the one hand, and there is a coup attempt by Haftar that has been in progress for more than one year, which the EU should denounce and take every possible measure to ensure stopping it,” he added.

There has been unease among European countries that French attempts to align with the UAE have undermined the EU’s stance on the issue.

French ambitions in the region are primarily motivated by a desire to restore its role in North Africa where it once enjoyed prominent colonial prowess in addition to business opportunities for French companies.

However, according to analysts, France lacks the military to enforce its will in its former regions of influence. And many Africans are equally unimpressed by French attempts to reassert themselves in Africa.

Libyan analyst Emadeddin Badi has suggested that the UAE and France “have emerged as losers while Russia - which backed Haftar to gain leverage - is emerging as a winner.

Bakeer also questions the efficacy of French support for Haftar.