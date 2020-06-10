Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar will “certainly disappear” if he loses support in the wake of multiple recent military defeats, said Turkey’s national defence minister on Wednesday.

“As the support behind him is withdrawn, lifted, Haftar will certainly disappear there,” Hulusi Akar told Turkish news channel A Haber.

Turkey is aiding the Libyan government with military training, cooperation, and advisers, according to an earlier statement by Akar.

Turkey supports Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), whose forces have in recent weeks repelled a 14-month assault on Tripoli by Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Egypt's ceasefire 'stillborn'

Turkey's top diplomat on Wednesday said a recent call by Egypt for a ceasefire in Libya was "stillborn."

Speaking to local media in Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu doubted the "sincerity" and "convincingness" of the so-called Cairo Declaration, citing recently intensified aggression against Libya's UN-recognised government by Haftar.

The declaration called on Saturday for a cease-fire in Libya as of Monday and proposes a new assembly to form the House of Representatives and Presidential Council.

Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, while Germany said UN-backed talks were key to the peace process.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu dismissed the proposal as an attempt to save Haftar following the losses he suffered on the battlefield.

Cavusoglu questioned the current motives of Haftar, whom he said previously "refused all ceasefire efforts".

"Amid recent victories of the [UN-recognised] Government of National Accord, they are calling for a truce as Haftar began to lose on the ground. This is neither convincing nor sincere. Ceasefire efforts in Cairo are stillborn," he said.

Underlining that only a ceasefire agreed on by both parties in the conflict would be permanent, Cavusoglu said, "Haftar never wanted this. Neither the National Accord Government nor other countries were present in Cairo. A ceasefire call to save Haftar is not sincere or convincing to us."

'Turkish involvement seen as a positive'