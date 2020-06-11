Severe thunderstorms accompanied by winds approaching 113 km/h battered lower Michigan late Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved out of the Midwest and into Canada.

Cristobal ended a trek from the Gulf of Mexico up through the midsection of the US that caused flooding across the region, downed trees and power lines and damaged homes and businesses in Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa.

By Wednesday evening, about 5 cm of rain had fallen on Midland, Michigan, where the threat of flooding was enhanced by the failure last month of two dams along the Tittabawassee River following days of heavy rains. There were no early reports of flooding or damage.

A church roof was peeled away in southeastern Michigan's Sanilac County. In Detroit, dark clouds unleashed a downpour before briefly yielding to sun in early evening, which was followed by another round of rain accompanied by strong winds and hail.

About 430,000 customers of the state’s electric utilities, Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers Energy and Detroit-based DTE Energy, were reported to be without power late Wednesday.

A line of thunderstorms pushed through Ottawa County in western Michigan on Wednesday morning. The city of Holland along Lake Michigan activated storm warning sirens as winds reached speeds of 113 km/h, according to the county's emergency management office.

Power lines and trees were reported down in Holland and other cities.