Spurred on by US anti-racism protests, lower-caste Dalits on Wednesday called on India to acknowledge centuries of oppression they have endured and recognise that "every life matters".

Dalits are at the bottom of India's ancient caste hierarchy, whose membership was determined at birth, and have historically faced violence, segregation and been barred from even having their shadows touch those of people from higher castes.

Dalit campaigners said they supported the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the death of African-American George Floyd after he was knelt on by a white police officer, and hoped it would ignite a similar conversation in India.

"We extend our solidarity because we feel them and we have faced discrimination ourselves," said Omprakash Mahato, president of the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association, a Dalit organisation at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Ancient biases against lower-caste groups persist

India banned discrimination based on caste - a system which divided Hindus into groups based on occupations - in 1955. But ancient biases against lower-caste groups persist, making it harder for them to access education, jobs and homes.

"In India, people need to admit their role in everyday discrimination faced by Dalits and only then can a dialogue for change be initiated. We hope what they are seeing unfolding globally will lead to soul searching," said Mahato.

"People need to understand that every life matters."