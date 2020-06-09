The fast-changing battlefield equation in Libya, is convincing enough for the US to support Turkey's attempts to safeguard the internationally-recognised government and to keep warlord Khalifa Haftar at bay.

On Monday, Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed that the US government was willing to work with Ankara for what he called 'the transition process in Libya'.

"After talks with the US President [Donald] Trump on the transition process in Libya, a new era can begin between Turkey and the US," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkey's public television channel, TRT.

"Turkey stands by Libya's United Nations-recognized government against putschist (Khalifa) Haftar and those supporting him".

Erdogan said he would also discuss Libya's issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and highlighted recent developments that indicate Haftar's exclusion from the peace process.

For regional experts, the US government's changing stance towards Libya, is a direct result of Haftar’s decreasing influence in Libya, his rapprochement with Russia, and Moscow's new muscle being flexed in the African continent.

“When Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and France put all their bets on warlord Haftar, they imagined a kind of Sisi-style administration in Libya and the US overlooked what Haftar was doing because of his backers,” Talha Kose, who is the chair and an Associate Professor of Political Sciences at Ibn Haldun University, told TRT World.

It is known that Russia, the UAE and Egypt have been supporting warlord Haftar in Libya. According to Kose, if Haftar succeeded in taking control of Tripoli, which he has been trying to do since April 2019, the US would prefer to work with him despite Russia offering their support, too.