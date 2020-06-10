The European Union called on all parties involved in the Libyan conflict to end military operations and engage in peace talks in a joint statement signed Tuesday by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy.

The document addresses international actors as well, urging the “withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and military equipment supplied.”

A political initiative was agreed on Saturday between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and warlord Khalifa Haftar and his illegal militia.

The Cairo Declaration calls for a ceasefire in Libya as of Monday and proposes a new assembly to form the House of Representatives and Presidential Council.

Neither the members of Libya’s UN-backed government nor their international allies were present at the conference in Cairo.

However, the EU statement describes the Cairo Declaration as “constructive commitments to halt the fighting, resume dialogue and reach a ceasefire within” the Berlin process.