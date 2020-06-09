TÜRKİYE
Turkey remembers young teacher Aybuke Yalcin slain by PKK terrorists
The music teacher, 22, was killed in the southeastern province of Batman in a 2017 PKK terror attack.
Aybuke Yalcın was killed after a terror attack targeting the car of the mayor of Kozluk region in Batman, in 2017. / AA
June 9, 2020

Turkey on Tuesday observed the third anniversary of the death of a music teacher who was murdered in a PKK terror attack in southeastern Batman province.

Senay Aybuke Yalcin was 22 when she was killed by the PKK terrorists.

"On the third year of her martyrdom, I commemorate our teacher Aybuke Yalcin, who was murdered in Batman by a terrorist organisation," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter. 

"I respectfully commemorate all our teachers who contributed to the well-being of our nation and the development of our country, especially the martyred ones."

Yalcin died of her wounds from a terror attack targeting the car of the mayor of Kozluk region in Batman. She was riding a minibus which was part of the convoy. 

The perpetrator of the attack was killed in March 2018 by Turkish security forces.

Public and Turkish officials also sent their condolences on social media using the hashtag #AybukeYalcin.

The PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state has killed more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

