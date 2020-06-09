Turkey on Tuesday observed the third anniversary of the death of a music teacher who was murdered in a PKK terror attack in southeastern Batman province.

Senay Aybuke Yalcin was 22 when she was killed by the PKK terrorists.

"On the third year of her martyrdom, I commemorate our teacher Aybuke Yalcin, who was murdered in Batman by a terrorist organisation," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

"I respectfully commemorate all our teachers who contributed to the well-being of our nation and the development of our country, especially the martyred ones."

#AybukeYalcin trends