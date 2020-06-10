Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cynthia Erivo joined some 300 actors and playwrights on Tuesday in decrying racism in the US theatre world, saying it had exploited, excluded and diminished people of colour.

In an open letter addressed to "Dear White American Theatre," the signatories complained of tokenism, prioritising white theatre for white audiences, and a failure to make promised changes in programming or leadership.

The letter follows a national reckoning in the United States about systemic racism, sparked by the death of African American George Floyd under the knee of a white police officer last month.

Floyd's funeral, broadcast nationwide, took place on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, after two weeks of street protests around the world.

"We have watched you use our BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of colour) face on your brochures, asking us to politely shuffle at your galas, talkbacks, panels, board meetings, and donor dinners, in rooms full of white faces," the letter said.