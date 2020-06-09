The US state of Alabama shut down a controversial charter school on Tuesday with links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) two months before its opening, citing a failure to meet conditions.

The Alabama Public Charter School Commission voted to revoke Woodland Prep's charter, initially approved in May 2018, for failing to meet conditions of pre-opening, a lack of adherence to generally accepted financial standards and failing to establish community support for the school, according to the local Al.com news outlet.

The first charter revoked by the commission has links to criminal cult leader Fetullah Gulen, a fugitive terrorist wanted by Turkey for his role behind a deadly military coup attempt in July 2016.

FETO leader Fetullah Gulen has been residing in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania for over two decades.

In a statement sent to the news outlet, Alabama Education Association (AEA) President Sherry Tucker said the “AEA has consistently said we support good charter schools. Woodland Prep was not going to be a good charter school."

Decision hailed

AEA Associate Executive Director Theron Stokes hailed the decision.