Thousands of Israeli demonstrators protested last Saturday in Tel Aviv against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the West Bank. This is a step that Israel has always wanted despite the lack of international backing and the UN Security Council Resolution 242 calling for Israel’s withdrawal from territories it occupied in the Six-Day War in 1967.

Israeli left-wing groups organised the protest that boasted Palestinian flags and banners, and openly rejected Netanyahu’s plan. Those who came called for peace and democracy, and an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

A recent opinion poll shows that Israelis are divided when it comes to the annexation, while observers see the plan as coming at a time when Netanyahu wants to distract Israelis from the coronavirus crisis and exploit the unconditional support of US President Donald Trump before the forthcoming American elections in November.

Trump recently unveiled a peace plan that would allow Israel to keep its settlements and a Palestinian state under stringent conditions.

For many regional observers, Saturday's demonstration carried significant weight. It not only depicted a changing discourse within the Israeli left — which has now begun to replace the word 'occupation' of Palestine with aparthied — but also displayed an urgency of keeping its 'alliance' with a section of Palestinians.

"While the Jewish left is certainly decreasing in numbers, those who remain view an alliance with Palestinian citizens as a fundamental principle," writes Israeli journalist Meron Rapoport in a Tel Aviv-based left-leaning magazine +972.

Speaking to TRT World, Jessica Montell, an Israeli Human Rights activist, sees the annexation being enacted because "Trump has given the green light for Netanyahu, who is on trial and fighting for his political future."

"The consequences and reactions depend on what Netanyahu is annexing, will he include all of the Jordan Valley area? Or only Maale Adumim settlement? And how will he go about it? The future of PA and relation with Israel has already been affected before implementing the plan," she added.

Some European and Arab states, together with the United Nations, warned that taking this step would create violence and urged Israel not to annex its settlements in the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley.

Israel has already had tense relations with Turkey over a range of issues. The annexation would make them worse. Turkey has repeatedly slammed Israel for violating the international law since 1948 and accused them of acting against UN resolutions by engaging in all illegal practices on Palestinian land. There are renewed tensions between Erdogan and Netanyahu.