Russia carried out air strikes in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, killing at least three civilians and injuring three others, a Syrian civil defence group said on Monday.

The White Helmets civil defence group said three others were injured in the attacks.

More than 20 air strikes targeted two mountains and three villages in the Jabal al Zawiya region and two other villages in the northwestern countryside of the Hama province, the Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said.

Search-and-rescue efforts are underway in the area.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area, lying along Turkey's southern border, has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.