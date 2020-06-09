Restaurants, shops and transport services were back up and running in Indonesia capital as restrictions were eased further despite the country posting its biggest daily spike in coronavirus infections two days earlier.

Offices in Jakarta, the epicentre of Indonesia's outbreak, were operating with limits on employee numbers while traffic wasted no time in returning to gridlock, with cars bumper-to-bumper and clusters of motorcycles sandwiched between lanes.

Indonesia's main stock index gained up to 2.5 percent and hit its highest in three months on Monday as investors cheered the resumption of more business activities.

But it remains the worst-hit country in East Asia outside China, with 32,033 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,883 deaths.

Indonesia has had no national lockdown and cities have been allowed to impose restrictions, though not all are strictly followed.

Here's a look at how other countries in Asia are doing:

India

New Delhi has reversed orders that limited the scope of coronavirus testing and reserved hospital beds for city residents as the Indian capital’s caseload continues to surge.

Delhi’s numbers of infected jumped to 29,943 of India’s 266,598 total cases nationwide.

Since coming to power in 2013, the government, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, has prioritised investing in healthcare. Delhi has the best healthcare in India, drawing patients from across the country.

But as lockdown restrictions have eased in recent weeks, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has soared in the capital.

On Sunday, Kejriwal announced that hospital beds for Covid-19 patients would be reserved for Delhi residents and testing limited to those with symptoms of the disease.

But the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly objected to the rules, and late Monday the Delhi government set them aside, with Kejriwal tweeting that “making arrangements for treatment for people from across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic is a major challenge. But maybe it’s God’s will that we have to serve everyone in the country”.