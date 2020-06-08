North Korea said on Tuesday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step toward shutting down all means of contact with Seoul, state news agency KCNA reported.

Top government officials in North Korea, including leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, and Kim Yong-chol, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, determined "that the work towards the South should thoroughly turn into the one against an enemy," KCNA said.

As a first step, at noon on Tuesday, North Korea will end lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office, and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices, among others, the report said.

Setback?

The official pronouncements appeared to be a setback for a thaw in tensions in the past two years. The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.