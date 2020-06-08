Police in Germany have detained a man they say aimed "to kill Muslims" in an attack inspired by the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 21-year-old white man from the northern city of Hildesheim had announced his attack plans "in an anonymous internet chat", the state prosecutor's office in the town of Celle said on Monday.

Initial investigations show the suspect "has for some time been considering the idea of committing an attack in which he wanted to kill numerous people in order to attract worldwide media attention," prosecutors said.

The suspect referenced the attacker who killed 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019 and said he wanted to carry out a similar attack.

"His aim was to kill Muslims," prosecutors said.

Police found weapons in the suspect's home, as well as electronic files containing right-wing extremist content.