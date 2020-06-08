Struggling with Covid-19 for months, the US has suddenly been shaken by George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. This week I got together with the protesters who have been supported by tens of thousands. I have also had the opportunity to talk to many different officials and nongovernmental leaders.

Following Floyd’s killing, protests have taken place in more than 300 cities across the US and still continue to be carried out daily as a result of the combination of reactions, anger, opportunism, and Trump-hating.

We have witnessed opportunistic looters who have been looting, especially in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and New York.

The looting of Fifth Avenue and the luxury shops in SoHo in New York took place while the whole world was watching.

Now, the situation in New York is heartbreaking. Whichever street you walk on, all shops left and right are closed with wooden boards.

When I spoke to protesters in New York, they said they reacted to looters and that the looting served President Trump.

In the same way, when they were asked when their protests would be over, they said they hoped that the four police officers would be convicted, and justice would be restored.

When asked if the officers’ arrest was enough, the protestors answered, “No; following their arrests, they may be released after the court.”

Statistics show us that there are over 800,000 police officers in the US and around 36,000 police officers in the New York Police Department.

Between 2013 and 2019, 7,666 people - all races - died as a result of police brutality.

California, Texas, and Florida are the states with the highest level of police violence, and the national rate of black people subjected to police violence is two and a half times higher than the number for white people. It is also important to note that African Americans make up just 13 percent of the US population.

Of course there are police officers that do their duty honourably and cooperate with the public. We should separate the good from the bad ones.

President Obama condemned Floyd’s killing three days later and reminded President Trump that the United States was founded on protests.

Likewise, he stated that he hoped the protests would cause policy change and urged reform on police. I find it odd that Barack Obama, who served the US for eight years as the first Black president, is only now calling for police reforms.